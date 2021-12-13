CHICAGO — Keshawn Williams posted 18 points as Northern Illinois topped Chicago State 70-59 on Monday.

Trendon Hankerson had 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois (3-6), which ended a four-game road losing streak. Anthony Crump added 12 points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Thornton had 11 points.

Brandon Betson had 13 points for the Cougars (3-7). Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and Jameon Harris had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com