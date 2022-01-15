DEKALB, Ill. — Keshawn Williams scored 18 points and Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Michigan 77-70 on Saturday.

Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points for the Huskies (5-8, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Trendon Hankerson scored 12 points with five assists. Adong Makoui added 11 points. Anthony Crump had 10.

Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points to lead the Eagles (7-8, 2-2), hitting four 3-pointers. Darion Spottsville added 11 points.

