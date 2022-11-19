Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

RICHMOND, Va. — Darius Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Bronson Yoder ran for two scores, and William & Mary claimed a share of the Colonial Athletic Association championship, defeating Richmond 37-26 on Saturday.

The Tribe (10-1, 7-1) also earned the CAA's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. The No. 8 FCS Tribe and New Hampshire (No. 20, 8-3, 7-1) tied for first place, but William & Mary earned the automatic bid based on a point-differential system.

Wilson had two short touchdown runs and his dynamic 77-yard touchdown pass to DreSean Kendrick gave the Tribe a 31-13 lead in the third quarter. Wilson completed nine of 13 passes for 227 yards with an average of 25.2 yards per completion. Yoder had 89 yards rushing.

Reece Udinski was 32-of-50 passing for 277 yards with two touchdowns for the Spiders (8-3, 6-2).

Three sixth-year seniors were on the William & Mary team that went 2-9 in 2017 and now they go out as members of the first Tribe team to win 10 regular-season games.

Both teams have 64 wins in the series, with five ties.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2