"Iron Lake," the first in the series of Cork O'Connor mysteries by William Kent Krueger,will be the next One Book / One Minnesota community read, chosen by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library and the Minnesota Center for the Book.

Krueger, who lives in St. Paul, is the author of 22 novels, including the New York Times best-selling novel "Ordinary Grace."

Through Sept. 4, readers have free access to the ebook version as well as the audiobook version of the book on the Ebooks Minnesota website. (Registration is free, but required.) Go to https://ebooksmn.mackinvia.com to find the books.

Krueger will be in conversation with mystery writer Ellen Hart at 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Registration is free: https://bit.ly/3ypdw6o.

Hard copies of "Iron Lake" are also available at public libraries and bookstores throughout the state. Krueger is the eighth author to be highlighted during the One Book / One Minnesota book club, which began during the first year of COVID-19 as a way to bring readers around the state together. Other authors include Kate DiCamillo, Sun Yung Shin and Marcie Rendon.

More information can be found at thefriends.org/onebook.