Introduction: Host Michael Rand begins with an appreciation segment on Willi Castro, the super utility man for the Twins who was named to the All-Star team Thursday as an injury replacement. He's played quite capably at five different positions and in all 93 games this year for the Twins, who quite honestly would not be where they are (53-40) without him.

6:00: Soccer writer Jon Marthaler joins Rand for a look at Minnesota United, which has struggled with depth in losing six games in a row. With the MLS transfer window coming up next week and players returning from international competition, where do the Loons stand? Plus they speculate about candidates for the top U.S. men's soccer job and name some guys.

35:00: Wolves back?

