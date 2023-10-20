Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of Josh Freeman's one and only start for the Vikings. It came on Monday Night Football against the Giants, and it did not go well. Freeman was rushed into the lineup midseason. The Vikings' desperate search for a QB continued. And the game is still seared into host Michael Rand's memory.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of the big football games in the next couple of days. Can the Gophers and/or Vikings score season-changing victories?

32:00: The Wild lost their composure and another game; the Wolves finished a perfect preseason.

