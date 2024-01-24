President Joe Biden and Gov. Tim Walz will be in the Duluth area on Thursday to tout a hefty federal investment in the Blatnik Bridge replacement. What's not immediately clear is whether local U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber will be on hand, after both the White House and Walz called him out for hypocrisy over the massive infrastructure project.

Stauber, a third-term Republican congressman, touted the $1 billion earmarked for the span that connects Wisconsin and Minnesota, from Duluth to Superior. In a post on X, Stauber called the investment a "huge win" for the Minnesota's 8th Congressional District and said he was "proud to advocate for these funds." A chorus of social media users — and Walz, and the White House — quickly reminded Stauber that he repeatedly voted against the project as Biden's budget worked its way through Congress.

Walz, a Democrat, put Stauber on blast in his own post on X, saying the Congressman "voted against every screw, steel beam, and concrete pier in this bridge."

The White House also clapped back on X. The mildly snarky response: "POV: You voted against President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law but are taking credit for it."

A White House spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that "we notify all elected officials on Presidential travel" — in other words, Stauber is invited. His office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether he's planning to attend.

Although Stauber voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, he's spent months lobbying President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation to set some of the resulting funding aside for the Blatnik Bridge.

Biden is scheduled to attend an event in Wisconsin Thursday to further commemorate the investment.

As recently as December, Stauber joined U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin urging the Department of Transportation to provide the bulk of the $1.8 billion tab for the project.

"By replacing the Blatnik Bridge, the project would exemplify the type of critical infrastructure project that was envisioned by Congress," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



