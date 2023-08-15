Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the news that former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is joining forces with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets. A deal that could be worth as much as $8.6 million in 2023 feels like a reach for a player who had so many negative plays last season.

6:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a wide-ranging look at multiple topics, including whether this is finally the year that P.J. Fleck's Gophers throw the ball more. Scoggins has some Vikings and Twins thoughts as well.

34:00: Michael Oher alleges in a lawsuit that "The Blind Side" isn't the story you think it is.

