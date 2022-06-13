Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

There is a reckoning happening in the city of Minneapolis. More than 75 current and former staff members from the city have outlined — in painful detail — the toxic, racist and unsafe culture that permeates their days as they work to make our city live up to its purported values. They have outlined a list of demands, including that the City Council not approve the permanent appointment of Interim City Coordinator Heather Johnston.

This week, the City Council will finally determine if it will listen to staff members, affirming their voices and concerns and recognizing that leadership must be truly committed to an anti-racist transformation for it to actually happen. Or, the council will vote yes and will do the bidding of a mayor who demonstrated on May 26 exactly why the city workplace is as toxic as it is.

After over two hours of heart-wrenching testimony from city staff on May 24, Mayor Jacob Frey came back to the City Council meeting on May 26 and showed his true colors. He had the audacity to look City Council members in the face and center himself in the discussion rather than the concerns of his staff. He told the council that it would be undermining his ability to do his job if they did not appoint Johnston, wholly ignoring the fact that his success is a function of how well his staff operates.

For anyone who has ever led a team, especially a large team, the ridiculousness (and crassness) of this position is obvious. Steamrollering your staff to install a leader in whom they do not have confidence is not leadership. It's a dereliction of duty, it's cowardly, and it ignores the downstream costs that will inevitably result — more staff exits and more staff unable to do their work due to the toxic, unsupportive work environment.

Frey ended his statements by claiming that the concerns raised were general and historical, and not specific to Johnston, a claim easily refutable if he had listened to the testimony on Tuesday — which, friends, he did! He was there. He heard it all. And still, he decided to say, two days later, that there were no "specific claims against her." Dismissing the trauma and lived experience of more than 75 people is not the way to lead any organization.

The City Council saw this happen and now has an opportunity to say: "No more. We do not approve of this style of 'leadership' and recognize it actually hinders the city's ability to transform."

Centering staff's voices, especially BIPOC staff, is the first step in the long-delayed transformation that our city enterprise requires. We need leadership that can do the day-to-day job and has the courage, compassion and humility to work on the deep cultural transformation required to unleash the potential of this city.

The city staff are willing and ready to work with a leader who is skilled and open to making this transformation. They have told us that leader is not Heather Johnston. The City Council should honor those brave staff voices, vote no and let Mayor Frey know they expect more from city leadership. Council members have the opportunity to set a new precedent next week and start to move the city closer to its stated values. They should take it.

Maggie Rittenhouse, of Minneapolis, is director of marketing, strategy and community engagement for Common Power, an education and advocacy organization.