It's Tuesday Morning Nickelback time on Daily Delivery, as host Michael Rand welcomes in the usual trio of guests to break down all the big Vikings and Gophers story lines.

2:00: Andrew Krammer joins for Vikings film review, where he takes a look at Justin Jefferson continuing to make big plays — and Kirk Cousins continuing to push the ball to him downfield. Rand points out that Cousins was pressured at the second-highest rate in the league this past week — nearly 50% of his dropbacks — but had by far the most passing yards under pressure. Will he continue to be aggressive even when facing pressure?

15:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team brings us five — yes, one for every Vikings win — haiku poems this week. Most of it seems to revel in the Packers losing.

29:00: Randy Johnson joins for a Gophers football update ahead of Saturday's huge game against Wisconsin. Depending on what Iowa and Purdue do this weekend, the game could be for the Big Ten West title.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports