Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks ahead to Tuesday's critical Game 5 between the Wild and Blues and finds himself wanting a lot more from Kevin Fiala. After registering just a goal and an assist in seven playoff games last year, Fiala has just one assist through four games against St. Louis. Whether he can get it going will tell the story of how far the Wild ultimately goes in this postseason and could determine his long-term future with the team.

5:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins the show to try to answer a big mystery: Are the first-place Twins, owners of an 18-11 record after a 14-3 burst, for real? Or will they fall back below the pack as the season goes on? Miller sees pitching as a reason for optimism, even if Emilio Pagan can't keep escaping the way he does.

25:00: The tragic death of former Wolves player Adreian Payne, the Grizzlies getting a taste of their own medicine and more good recruiting news for Ben Johnson.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports