TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Wild center Ryan Hartman the maximum amount allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for an infraction in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Hartman was fined $4,250 for slew-footing the Lightning's Ross Colton.

Slew footing is when a player uses his foot or leg to kick the opponent's skates out from behind them, usually pulling the player down at the same time. More severe infractions result in suspensions. Hartman was penalized for tripping on the play, and after serving his minor he emerged from the penalty box and fought Tampa Bay defenseman Zach Bogosian.

The Wild had today off in Florida before practicing here tomorrow, then flying to New Jersey for Wednesday's game against the Devils.