The Wild has only one lineup change planned ahead of hosting the Oilers on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, and that's starting Cam Talbot in net.

Otherwise, the team will roll out the same forwards and defensemen. Winger Nic Deslauriers remains out with a lower-body injury, while defenseman Jon Merrill is still sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Both, however, are expected to accompany the Wild on its upcoming road trip, but it's unclear if Matt Dumba will travel. The defenseman is still dealing with an upper-body injury suffered a week ago at Nashville.

At home, the Wild is on an 8-0-1 run and a victory vs. Edmonton would sweep the season series; the Wild previously won both matchups on the road, outscoring the Oilers 11-4 in those games.

Edmonton is on a tear, going 6-0-1 over its last seven games.

Leading the way are Connor McDavid (42 goals, 66 assists and 108 points) and Leon Draisaitl (50 goals, 51 assists and 101 points).

"He's just so dynamic," Talbot said of McDavid. "He's fast. He's unbelievably skilled. People talk about his speed, but his brain goes faster than his feet. He can think the game at another level just like [Sidney] Crosby and those guys, and Leon can do the same thing.

"Those two seem to have a sixth sense about where each other are on the ice, and that makes them extremely dangerous and they can find anyone else on the ice at the time. You think the lane is taken away, and they find a way to put it through sticks or through feet or something like that. You always have to be aware when those two guys are on the ice. They're special players. It's going to take a team effort to shut those guys down."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Nick Bjugstad-Tyson Jost-Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn-Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

3: Goals or more by the Wild in 12 of its past 13 games.

7: Assists for captain Jared Spurgeon over his last seven games.

19-7-1: Run for the Wild vs. the Oilers.

27: Points for winger Kirill Kaprizov over his last 22 games.

499: Career points for winger Mats Zuccarello.

About the Oilers:

Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division with 90 points and has won 12 of its past 16 games. This is McDavid's fifth 100-point season and the third for Draisaitl. On the power play, Draisaitl has racked up a career-high 20 goals. The Oilers are 26-2-1 when scoring first. They're also 25-0-0 when leading after one period and 30-1-1 when ahead after two.