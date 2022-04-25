Kevin Fiala can't escape the spotlight lately.

For the second consecutive week, the Wild forward was named the NHL's second star of the week after he tallied four goals and seven assists for 11 points in four games.

Only Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos (first star) had more points last week with 13. Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick was picked third star after going 3-0.

Fiala had the game-winning goals in a 2-0 shutout at Montreal last Tuesday and a 6-3 victory vs. Vancouver on Thursday. He set a career high and franchise record with five assists in the 6-3 rout of Seattle on Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Then, on Sunday, he had a clutch 1 minute, 10 second stretch late in the second period in which he set up a goal and scored one himself to help the Wild get by Nashville 5-4 in overtime.

That was Fiala's fifth straight multi-point performance, a career best and one game shy of equaling the Wild record, and the 25-year-old winger has 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points during a 10-game point streak. Fiala's only the fourth NHLer this season to have multiple point streaks of at least 10 games.

With three games left in the regular season, Fiala has established career highs in goals (33), assists (51) and points (84). He ranks second on the Wild in scoring and is tied for second in goals.