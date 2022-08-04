Minnesota's largest association of deer hunters is looking for a new leader to replace former Department of Natural Resources executive Craig Engwall, who is returning to state government.

Denis Quarberg, president of the Grand Rapids-based Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, announced that the group is accepting applications for a new executive director until Aug. 26. The search is national in scope, he said.

Engwall is taking a newly created position at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Starting Aug. 22, he'll be the agency's senior legal and program adviser. At MDHA, Engwall oversaw operations and guided policies for about seven years. He has worked for better deer habitat during that time and has been a strong supporter of DNR efforts to curtail the spread of chronic wasting disease in wild deer.

His departure marks the second leadership change announced this year at a major Minnesota-based wildlife conservation and hunter advocacy group. In March, Howard Vincent said he will step down next year as president and chief executive officer of St. Paul-based Pheasants Forever. The nonprofit hired an executive search firm to find a new leader.