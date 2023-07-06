Tips on gear, staying alert and staying safe

Many of the principles that apply to responsible recreation in the outdoors — inside or outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — also apply to wildfire, its threat, and how you increase your odds of staying safe.

Here are some general tips compiled from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) — which manages the BWCA and the Superior National Forest — the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and other land managers and outdoors advocates:

Plan ahead

Check for fire restrictions and other alerts before heading into an area to hike or camp. The USFS, for example, regularly updates alerts and warnings on its website at fs.usda.gov.

Leave behind details of the trip: where you will be, when and, in the case of national forests, the contact for the nearest ranger station.

Check maps of the region you're visiting and communicate ahead with land managers, who will be well-versed on where you are headed and different ways in and out.

With your gear

Consider carrying a personal location beacon or a satellite communicator like the inReach devices, which allow you to text, send an SOS and share your location.

Bring a few leftover N95 or KN95 face masks in case there is smoke.

Bring a weather alert radio that offers National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration alerts.

Be watchful, mindful, safe