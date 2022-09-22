A deal by the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation to sell 600 acres in May Township could close in nine to 12 months, meaning a new and uncertain future for the River Grove elementary school that has called the site home since 2017.

The news, delivered to school parents on Monday in an email from River Grove director Drew Goodson, has both shocked the school community and brought a familiar feeling: The school was created after some families lost their elementary school in a sweeping reorganization by the Stillwater school district that shuttered nearby Marine Elementary.

"It's definitely drumming up a lot of trauma response in our families," said Angie Hong, a school parent and River Grove school board member. "We're going to go through this again?" The K-6 school has leased several buildings that were once used by Concordia Language Villages; it has 225 students and a waiting list of 71 kids, according to Goodson.

"We're super confused and frustrated by the situation," said Goodson. "We don't know exactly what the Wilder Foundation is thinking."

A spokesman for the Wilder Foundation said the St. Paul nonprofit has signed a letter of intent to sell the property to the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership. The deal would mean the property will "continue to be used to provide a community service in ways that preserve the land's natural beauty and resources," said Wilder spokesman Andy Brown in a statement.

The sale would help Wilder pay for its work serving the needs of people in the St. Paul metro area. The potential sale price wasn't disclosed. Wilder has owned the property since 1957, operating programs there until 2003. The sale would be in keeping with a strategy crafted in 2009 by the organization's board to sell properties no longer need for Wilder's programs.

A spokesperson for the buyer could not be reached Thursday, but Goodson and others in the River Grove community cited a 2021 article from the Catholic Spirit, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, that detailed plans by the Damascus Catholic Mission Campus of Ohio to open a summer camp and retreat center in Minnesota in partnership with Catholics in Minnesota.

The group was looking for "about 200 acres on a usable lake this year within a two-hour drive of the Twin Cities and [to] build a 25,000-square-foot lodge that holds 1,000 people, cabins for 350-400 people and a retreat center," according to the article.

The school's lease runs to next summer, and some River Grove parents said they hoped they could still negotiate a way to stay beyond 2023. Goodson said the school until recently believed it was on a path toward securing a long term lease on the land. It's been developing a relationship with the Manitou Fund, a White Bear Lake-based nonprofit that owns the shuttered Warner Nature Center, also in May Township. The hope was that Manitou would buy the land and ink a long-term deal with River Grove to remain on the site.

"That's what makes this super disappointing," said Goodson. "We've been very much aligned with Wilder on that goal, that vision."

Goodson said he believed the Manitou Fund was in active negotiations to buy the Wilder property as recently as July. Instead, the school found out about the sale through a letter Wilder sent to the May Township Board on Sept. 1 announcing the deal.

River Grove parent Kate Seitz said she and her husband moved to Marine for the schools, arriving one month before the district's announcement that it would close the elementary. After playing "a small part" in creating River Grove, she had hoped her fifth-grade daughter and kindergarten-aged son weren't in danger of losing their school again.

"I'm having a hard time seeing this getting picked up and moved somewhere else because so much of the school is built around the buildings and the campus," said Seitz. "It's a priceless place."