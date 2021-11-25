2:30 p.m. vs. Winnipeg • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild has a three-point lead over the Blues and Jets for first place in the Central Division after going 1-1-1 on its most recent road trip. This is the start of a five-game homestand, and the Wild is 5-2 through its first seven games at home. Four of C Joel Eriksson Ek's seven goals have come in St. Paul, while LW Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring at home with nine points. In the only other meeting between the Wild and Jets, the Wild prevailed 6-5 in overtime. Eriksson Ek recorded a hat trick that game.

Jets update: The Jets were shut out 3-0 by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, their fourth consecutive loss. Winnipeg hasn't scored more than two goals in a game since Nov. 16, its last victory (5-2 over the Oilers). The team has also struggled on the road, going 2-4-3. LW Kyle Connor, who had two goals and an assist vs. the Wild on Oct. 19, leads the Jets in goals (12) and points (22). Despite being in net for the team's past two defeats, G Connor Hellebuyck has been solid, stopping 62 out of 64 shots.