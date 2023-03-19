Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger posted his second career hat trick.

2. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger set up two of Boldy's goals.

3. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals: The winger is up to 819 career goals after scoring twice on the power play.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Goals for Ryan Reaves in his past four games.

19 Combined points for Boldy and Johansson since they began playing together on March 2.

33 Saves for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has a 2.13 goals-against average and .936 save percentage during his seven-game win streak.