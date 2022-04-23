7 p.m. at Nashville • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa in the American Hockey League after the team finished Friday's game with only 11 forwards. RW Mats Zuccarello exited the action with a lower-body injury and will not travel to Nashville. LW Jordan Greenway is out with an upper-body injury, and RW Marcus Foligno hasn't played since going on the COVID list on Monday. Wild coach Dean Evason also mentioned the possibility of seven defensemen suiting up against the Predators. In three previous losses to Nashville this season, the Wild has been outscored 17-6.

Predators update: Nashville played at Tampa Bay on Saturday, its first game since a 3-2 shootout win vs. Calgary on Tuesday. That result continued an up-and-down trend lately for the Predators, who were 5-4-1 in their last 10 games before facing the Lightning. With four games left in its regular season, Nashville is battling for a wild card spot in the Western Conference. At home, the Predators are 25-14. They've scored six power play goals against the Wild this season, including three April 5 in a 6-2 victory.