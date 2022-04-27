7 p.m. vs. Calgary * Xcel Energy Center * TV: BSN * Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: Minnesota (51-22-7, 109 points) saw its 10-game points streak end with a 5-3 loss to last-place Arizona on Tuesday. How the Wild fares Thursday and in Friday's regular-season finale vs. Colorado will determine if it secures home ice in the first-round playoff matchup against St. Louis. … The Wild is 0-2 with two blowout losses against the Flames this season, falling 7-3 at Calgary on Feb. 26 and 5-1 in St. Paul on March 1, part of a 2-8 stretch. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1-2) is the only Wild player with multiple points against the Flames this season. Kaprizov (45-60-105) ranks sixth in the NHL in scoring and tied for fifth in goals. LW Kevin Fiala (33-51-84) had his 10-game point streak end Tuesday. He had 10 goals and 13 assists in that span.

Flames update: Calgary (50-20-10, 110 points) is 10-1-1 in its past 12 games and has won three games in a row. LW Johnny Gaudreau (39-74-113) ranks third in the NHL in scoring, while LW Matthew Tkachuk is seventh (41-61-102). Tkachuk (3-2-5) and WR Tyler Toffoli (3-2-5) lead the team in scoring vs. the Wild this season. G Jacob Markstrom is 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .931 save percentage vs. Minnesota this season and is expected to start Thursday.

Injuries: Wild D Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) has missed the past 11 games but might play Thursday or Friday. D Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) are questionable. … Flames C Sean Monahan (hip surgery) is out for the season.