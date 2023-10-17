WILD GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Montreal at Bell Centre

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Today's line: Wild -152.

Pregame reading: Marc-Andre Fleury of the Wild is a family man on the road to the Hall of Fame.

For the fans: Jonas Brodin is one game shy of 744, which will rank as the third-most played in Wild history.

Opening bell: The Wild's season isn't even a week old, and already the team's manpower is being tested. RW Matt Boldy was injured in the 7-4 loss at Toronto on Saturday and with no extra forwards on the road trip, the Wild will play seven defensemen against Montreal. But that won't be the only change to the blue line: The Wild have split up their two best defenders, putting Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin on separate pairings.

Watch him: Wild G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to make his season debut in what should be a sentimental start. Not only did Fleury grow up an hour outside Montreal, but this could be his last NHL game at Bell Centre and a win would move him seven away from passing Patrick Roy for the second most in NHL history.

Injuries: Wild RW Matt Boldy (upper body) and D Jared Spurgeon (upper body); Canadiens C Kirby Dach (lower body), C Christian Dvorak (knee) and D Chris Wideman (back).

Forecast: Although the Wild will be playing down one forward, that shouldn't stop them from having a bounce-back performance. The Canadiens are coming off their first win, but they're a young, rebuilding lineup; a veteran team such as the Wild can capitalize on that by establishing their style of play and sticking to it. Add in the fact LW Kirill Kaprizov is likely to get extra shifts, and the Wild could easily return home with momentum.

