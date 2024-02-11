Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (23-23-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Vegas Golden Knights aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Vegas has gone 19-5-2 in home games and 31-15-6 overall. The Golden Knights have a +25 scoring differential, with 165 total goals scored and 140 given up.

Minnesota has a 23-23-5 record overall and a 10-12-2 record in road games. The Wild have a 19-8-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 22 goals and 18 assists for the Wild. Brock Faber has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Ben Hutton: out (upper-body), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: day to day (upper body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Connor Dewar: out (lower body).

