Minnesota Wild (3-2-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Ryan Hartman recorded a hat trick in the Wild's 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Philadelphia went 31-38-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home a season ago. The Flyers scored 220 total goals last season (35 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 22-15-7 record in road games last season. The Wild scored 239 goals while giving up 219 last season for a +20 goal differential.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (undisclosed), Marc Staal: out (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Matt Boldy: out (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.