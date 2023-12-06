Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Wild (9-10-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver is 8-3-1 in home games and 16-9-1 overall. The Canucks have gone 15-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 9-10-4 record overall and a 4-6-2 record on the road. The Wild rank eighth in NHL play serving 12.0 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 12 goals and seven assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Pius Suter: out (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.