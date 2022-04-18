Minnesota Wild (47-21-7, third in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-45-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Montreal Canadiens after Jared Spurgeon scored two goals in the Wild's 5-4 overtime victory against the Sharks.

The Canadiens have gone 10-23-4 in home games. Montreal scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 20 total goals.

The Wild are 20-14-5 on the road. Minnesota has scored 276 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 43.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Minnesota won 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 57 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 37 assists. Christian Dvorak has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 43 goals and has 93 points. Kevin Fiala has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Wild: 6-1-3, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.