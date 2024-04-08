Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (37-30-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche after Kirill Kaprizov's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Wild's 4-0 win.

Colorado is 48-24-6 overall and 15-7-2 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a 45-8-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has gone 37-30-10 overall with a 9-13-3 record against the Central Division. The Wild serve 11.7 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in league play.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 48 goals and 85 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kaprizov has 41 goals and 48 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Wild: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.