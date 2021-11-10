Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m.

T-Mobile Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the Wild's first game at Vegas since the Golden Knights eliminated the team from the first round of the playoffs last season. G Cam Talbot will start in net for the Wild, and he was superb vs. Vegas in the playoffs. Talbot had a 2.45 goals-against average and .923 save percentage to go along with two shutouts in the seven-game series. Fs Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman all had two goals apiece vs. Vegas. Overall, the Wild is 11-2-3 against the Golden Knights all-time in the regular season.

Golden Knights update: Vegas is coming off a 4-2 win at home vs. Seattle, the team's third victory over its past four games. The Golden Knights' start to the season, however, was bumpy. They won only once in their first five games and have been decimated by injury. Fs Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson are among the players who have missed action. But Vegas did win C Jack Eichel sweepstakes, acquiring him last week from Buffalo, and Eichel should be ready to play in three to five months once he undergoes neck surgery.