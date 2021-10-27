Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman's third-period goal was the eventual game-winner.

2. Rem Pitlick, Wild: In his first game of the season, the winger set up Dumba's goal.

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman scored his first goal of the season and registered the 1,000th blocked shot of his NHL career.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by the Wild in the first period, the first time the team has scored first this season.

100 Career points for Joel Eriksson Ek after his first-period assist on Mats Zuccarello's goal.

18,870 Fans at Rogers Arena for the Canucks' home opener after the team didn't host fans for games last season.

SARAH MCLELLAN