The Wild moved on from Kevin Fiala on Wednesday, trading the winger to Los Angeles for the Kings' first-round draft pick and current Gopher Brock Faber.

Fiala is set to become a restricted free agent coming off a one-year, $5.1 million contract. The 25-year-old set career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85) last season but with the Wild facing a tight budget, it seemed unlikely the team could afford to keep him because of salary cap constraints.

Overall, Fiala has 79 goals and 107 assists for 186 points in 215 games. He leads the Wild in all three categories since he joined the team in a February 2019 trade that sent Mikael Granlund to the Nashville Predators.

The first-round pick Los Angeles is sending to the Wild is No. 19; the Wild also has the 24th selection. The first round of the NHL draft is July 7 in Montreal.

Faber, 19, was drafted in the second round 45th overall by the Kings in 2020. He had two goals and 12 assists in 32 games last season with the Gophers as a sophomore, and played on the U.S. Olympic team.

Named a Gophers captain on Wednesday, Faber is an alum of the U.S. National Team Development Program and won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the 2021 World Junior Championships. He is also on the 2022 junior team, which will conclude COVID-delayed world championships Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.