8 p.m. at Colorado Avalanche • Ball Arena • BSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild's manpower continues to take a hit. Ahead of wrapping up this three-game road trip in Colorado, the team recalled F Adam Beckman and D Calen Addison from the American Hockey League on Friday while also sending D Jon Lizotte back to Iowa. LW Jordan Greenway is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, and Ds Alex Goligoski (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) are also dealing with injuries. After an impressive showing at training camp, Beckman had a goal and two assists in four games with Iowa and led the team in shots with 16. As for Addison, the righthanded defenseman tallied two assists in four games.

Avalanche update: Colorado is off to an uneven start, sitting 3-4 after a 4-3 win over St. Louis on Thursday. Before that, the Avalanche fell 3-1 to the Golden Knights in a rematch of last season's second-round playoff series. RW Mikko Rantanen didn't play vs. the Blues and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. With two points on Thursday, Cale Makar tied Sergei Zubov as the sixth-fastest defenseman to reach 100 points (108 games). C Nathan MacKinnon has one goal and six assists during a five-game point streak.