1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 107.9-FM

Wild update: RW Mats Zuccarello is "sore" and a game-time decision for the Wild after getting slashed on the hand during the 7-1 win over the Jets, coach Dean Evason said. Zuccarello exited the game early and did not practice Saturday. "It's a tough spot to have an injury like that," Evason said. Before leaving the action, Zuccarello scored twice and he has seven points in his last five games. The rest of the Wild's lineup will remain the same vs. the Lightning, Evason said.

Lightning update: Since a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild last Sunday, Tampa Bay has won two in a row. Both victories were shutouts for G Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is 10-3 overall. Vasilevskiy's last win was the 200th of his career, and he became the second fastest in NHL history to reach the milestone (318 games); Ken Dryden won 200 in 309 games. Over its last 13, Tampa Bay has lost in regulation only once. C Steven Stamkos' 11 goals and 23 points are tops on the team.