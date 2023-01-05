Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Game recap

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Calen Addison, Wild: The rookie tied a career high with three points.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice while matching the Wild record for longest point streak at home (14 games).

3. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie picked up 34 saves while improving to 8-2-1 over his past 11 games.

By the numbers

2 Assists for Matt Boldy, who has 11 points in his past 11 games.

7 Goals for Sam Steel this season, a new career high.

10 Power-play goals for Kaprizov, which is tied for fifth in the NHL.