Wild-Tampa game recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored his team-leading 12th goal and fourth game-winner of the season in the third period.

2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 28 saves in his third consecutive win.

3. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger opened the scoring, the first goal given up by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in three games.

By the numbers

0 Goals by the Wild during three power plays over the course of 7 minutes, 11 seconds in the second period.

1 Assist for Talbot, his fourth career assist and first since Nov. 25, 2018.

8 Wins by the Wild in the eight games the team has led after the first period.