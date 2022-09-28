The Wild defeated the Avalanche 5-2 on Tuesday night in Denver. Tyson Jost scored twice in the first period on power plays. Nic Petan, Vladislav Firstov and Brandon Duhaime had goals in the last six minutes of the second period.

Zane McIntyre played in the nets for the Wild the final 30 minutes and shut out the Avalanche.

Also on Tuesday, the Wild released forwards Tanner Kaspick, Ty Ronning and Mike O'Leary, defensemen Turner Ottenbreit and Benjamin Finkelstein, and goaltender C.J. Motte from their professional tryouts.

They will report to Iowa's training camp.