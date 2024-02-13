Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Wild (24-23-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (23-24-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona is 8-6-2 against the Central Division and 23-24-4 overall. The Coyotes are 8-13-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Minnesota is 4-8-0 against the Central Division and 24-23-5 overall. The Wild are 6-8-3 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 19 goals with 10 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 24 goals and 18 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Troy Stecher: out (lower body), Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.