Minnesota Wild (37-21-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (23-32-11, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Coyotes +174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Arizona has a 23-32-11 record overall and a 7-8-5 record in Central Division play. The Coyotes are 20-7-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota is 11-7-0 against the Central Division and 37-21-7 overall. The Wild have given up 167 goals while scoring 179 for a +12 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 21 goals with 15 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has scored 20 goals with 39 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.