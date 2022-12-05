Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the decisive shootout goal after Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov converted on their attempts.

2. Roope Hintz, Stars: The center had a hat trick and an assist for four points.

3. Joe Pavelski, Stars: The winger assisted on three of Dallas' four third-period goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Goals by Dallas in 10, minutes, 37 seconds in the third period to erase the Wild's four-goal lead.

5 Shorthanded goals by the Wild this season, which leads the NHL.

11 Different players on the Wild factored into the offense, including Kaprizov who scored to tie the franchise records for longest point streak (12 games) and goal streak (six).

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.