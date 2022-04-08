STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Robert Thomas, Blues: The center overcame an earlier miscue to tally the game-winning goal in overtime while also picking up an assist.

2. Jake Middleton, Wild: The defenseman scored in arguably his best game with the team.

3. Justin Faulk, Blues: The defenseman had a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Consecutive games with an assist for Jared Spurgeon, one short of tying the longest streak by a Wild defenseman.

8 Wild losses vs. the Blues in the past nine matchups.

24 Goals by the Wild's Kevin Fiala, a new career high.