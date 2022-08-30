After targeting more depth up front this offseason, the Wild finally acquired another forward, bringing in center Sam Steel on a one-year, $825,000 contract.

A first-round draft pick by Anaheim (30th overall in 2016), Steel became a free agent after the Ducks didn't extend a qualifying offer to retain his rights earlier this summer.

Steel, 24, has played four years in the NHL, scoring six goals each season and posting a career-high 22 points in 2019-20. Last season, he finished with 20 points and established a career high in games with 68. Overall, the 24-year-old has 24 goals and 41 assists for 65 points in 197 career NHL games.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Alberta native won gold with Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named the Western Hockey League Player of the Year in 2017 after leading the Canadian Hockey League in scoring with 131 points in 66 games.

With Steel's addition, the Wild have 12 NHL forwards under contract and prospect Marco Rossi is also expected to contend for a roster spot when training camp opens next month with a new-look offense after the team traded Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles in June.