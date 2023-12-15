ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild recently concluded two investigations into their code of conduct, and the organization said Thursday night it took ''appropriate steps'' to address the matters that were brought to its attention.

The Athletic reported that Bill Guerin was the focus of an investigation following a complaint by an employee who accused the team's president of hockey operations and general manager of verbal abuse. The Athletic's report was based on anonymous sourcing, and the team statement made no mention of Guerin.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in an email to the Star Tribune that the league was satisfied with how the Wild handled the situation. The Wild said they would have no further comment.

It has been a rough start to the season for Minnesota, which improved to 11-12-4 with a 3-2 shootout win over Calgary on Thursday night. It fired coach Dean Evason on Nov. 27 and replaced him with John Hynes. Assistant general manager Chris O'Hearn left the organization this week by mutual agreement with the Wild.

