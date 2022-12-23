Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

Erik Karlsson, San Jose: Had a goal and three assists for his third four-point game of the season. Timo Meyer, San Jose: Scored a power-play goal, giving him goals in four consecutive games, and added an assist. James Reimer, San Jose: Made 24 saves in net to end the Sharks' losing streak at three.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Penalty minutes for the Wild's Mason Shaw, assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov in the second period.

6 Goals the Wild had given up during their six-game winning streak, one more than they gave up in Thursday's game.

3 Times this season the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek has scored in back-to-back games.