The Wild didn't need one of its trademark flashy finishes, not when the team started on time and kept applying pressure to assemble its most complete effort of the season.

Winnipeg was on the receiving end of this progress, getting crushed 7-1 by the Wild on Friday afternoon in front of 19,113 at Xcel Energy Center at the outset of a five-game homestand.

Kirill Kaprizov's four-point game included three assists, Mats Zuccarello scored twice, and goaltender Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

Overall, 14 different Wild players picked up at least a point.

This cohesiveness debuted early, with the Wild scoring 52 seconds into the first period on a point shot through traffic by Alex Goligoski – its quickest goal of the season.

That boosted Goligoski to 10 points over his last 11 games, and his 13 points overall lead Wild defensemen.

By 7:47, the Wild was ahead by 2 goals after a Zuccarello shot caromed off the post and then bounced off Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck before tumbling into the net. Dmitry Kulikov fed the puck to Zuccarello, his third assist in as many games. Kaprizov had the other helper on the play.

In the second, the Wild didn't waver and that sharpness led to three more goals from 21 shots – the most in any period this season.

Ryan Hartman scored his team-leading 11th goal at 2:04 when he capitalized on a rebound with his backhand.

Just 45 seconds later, Kaprizov set up Zuccarello for a wide-open shot while Hellebuyck was sprawled out of position.

Zuccarello's sixth goal counted as his ninth point over the past nine games, but he didn't finish the game after getting slashed by Nathan Beaulieu.

The three-assist performance by Kaprizov was his third of the season, tying his career high. This was also his second career-high four-point game in as many home games. He leads the Wild in scoring with 22 points, 11 of which have come over the last five games.

Hellebuyck was replaced after that by Eric Comrie, exiting with 10 saves on 14 shots.

But the change didn't slow down the Wild.

Jon Merrill wristed in a puck from the left side at 9:35 of the second, Matt Dumba scored on a one-timer 11:24 into the third period and then Kaprizov tallied his sixth goal at 15:22 – only 14 seconds after Pierre-Luc Dubois spoiled Talbot's shutout bid with a power play goal.

The Jets went 1-for-3, and the Wild was 0-for-4.

Comrie finished with 21 saves.