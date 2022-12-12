The Wild are back home at Xcel Energy Center tonight to face the Oilers for the second time in four days (7 p.m., BSN-Extra).

Before wrapping up their four-game road trip with a 3-0 win at Vancouver on Saturday, the Wild fell 5-2 at Edmonton on Friday.

That result snapped a seven-game slide for the Oilers vs. the Wild.

"Our group is pretty aware of how they play and who they have in their lineup," coach Dean Evason said. "Yeah, will we show a few things positive things that we did in Vancouver? Will we show some negative things we did in Edmonton? Sure.

"But end of the day, the puck drops we gotta play like the Minnesota Wild, hopefully do the right things as far as staying out of the penalty box and playing the right way to give ourselves a chance."

Marc-Andre Fleury will be back in net for the Wild after backup Filip Gustavsson closed out the road trip.

That's the only lineup change planned for the Wild, meaning Sammy Walker will stay in the lineup after making his NHL debut on Saturday.

The Edina native skated 9 minutes, 54 seconds in that game and had two shot attempts. He also drew the penalty that led to Matt Boldy's power play goal that stood up as the game-winner.

"He just had a presence about him that maybe he wasn't intimidated," Evason said. "Now tonight he might feel a little bit more butterflies than he had. We've talked about this: He's not a 19-year-old kid either, right? He's an older first year player. Hopefully he can handle it in the same manner that he did in Vancouver."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Sammy Walker-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers

4: Points for Kirill Kaprizov in two games vs. Edmonton this season.

6: Game point streak for Mats Zuccarello.

6: Shorthanded goals for the Wild, which leads the NHL.

82.1: Percent efficiency on the penalty kill for the Wild since Nov. 8.

799: Games played by captain Jared Spurgeon.

About the Oilers

Unlike the Wild, the Oilers haven't played since their win over the Wild on Friday at home. Captain Connor McDavid extended his goal streak to a career-high seven games. That game was the 90th time McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored a goal in the same game. Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has three points in each of his last two games. Winger Zach Hyman is on a six-game point streak with nine assists in that span.