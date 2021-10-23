Maybe the Wild will eventually test out a new strategy, like scoring first and cruising to victory.

But for now, the come-from-behind, last-shot-wins method is working.

"It feels pretty good afterward," said center Ryan Hartman, the most recent contributor to the team's late-game theatrics. "We know we've got to eventually come out with a lead at some point, but it is what it is. A win is a win no matter how we look at it."

After giving up the first goal for a fourth straight game and then tripping into another deficit, the Wild rallied yet again – this one a 4-3 finish in overtime against the Ducks on Saturday in front of 18,055 at Xcel Energy Center that preserved its perfect start to the season.

This is the Wild's first 4-0 debut since 2008, and the chance to go 5-0 is waiting in the wings. The Wild will be host to the Predators on Sunday.

"We're having a lot of fun as a group right now," defenseman Jon Merrill said. "We're just looking to keep this streak going."

Hartman scooped up his second game-winner of this young season and second career overtime goal with 13 seconds to go, taking a handoff from winger Mats Zuccarello after hopping over the boards and wristing a shot by Anaheim goalie John Gibson's glove.

"I managed to stay on-side for what felt like the first time all game," said Hartman, who also had the game-winner the previous Saturday in the 3-2 victory at Los Angeles. "I had a clear lane to the net."

While not as thrilling as the 6-5 overtime win over Winnipeg or even the 2-1 comeback vs. the Ducks in the season opener, this outcome looked like the brainchild of its predecessors – the result of been there, done that.

"Obviously, we'd like to start with a lead," coach Dean Evason said. "But we love our resilience."

After Rickard Rakell wired a puck five-hole on goalie Cam Talbot just 1:18 into the first period, the Wild answered back – and in memorable fashion.

Rookie Brandon Duhaime scored his first NHL goal at 7:11 of the first after a Nico Sturm throw at the net banked off Duhaime's left skate while Duhaime was bending down to pick up his stick.

"The stick got knocked out of my hands and then turned around and the puck was in my feet going in the net," said Duhaime, whose parents were at the game.

Only 1:54 later, the Wild moved ahead on a rising shot by captain Jared Spurgeon that sailed past a jumping Marcus Foligno screen and Gibson, who ended up with 32 saves. Talbot had 21.

This was the Wild's first lead in the first period this season, but it was short-lived. By 11:11, Anaheim evened the score at 2 on a nifty deflection by Troy Terry. Rakell's second goal of the game, another redirect 1:49 into the second period on the power play, put the Ducks up 3-2.

Overall, Anaheim went 1-for-3 on the power play and the Wild was 0-for-4 – which included an unsuccessful 4-on-3 look in overtime.

But before the second ended, Foligno passed off to Merrill for a one-timer at 11:56.

Anaheim challenged the play to see if the Wild was offside, but a lengthy video review confirmed the goal – which counted as Merrill's first with the Wild and first in the NHL since Feb.8, 2020.

"I was just trying to mention to the refs that I haven't scored in a while," Merrill said. "I could really use this one."

Foligno extended his point streak to four games with an assist on the goal, which shrunk the margin of error going into the third period and beyond – a situation that seems to suit the Wild.

"Anytime you have these types of games," Hartman said, "you're building confidence."