The venue changed, but the result didn't.

After the Wild kicked off a home-and-home at Chicago with a resounding win, the team took a more dramatic approach in the rematch by rallying 4-3 in overtime on Saturday in front of 19,092 at Xcel Energy Center to sweep the weekend series and snag its fifth win in the last six games.cus Foligno scored with 38 seconds left in overtime to cap off the comeback after the Wild twice pulled even with the Blackhawks in the third period.

Despite being in complete control for a period-plus, the Wild didn't tie the game at 2 until Kirill Kaprizov redirected in a Mats Zuccarello pass at 10:45 near the end of a 4-minute power play.

Kaprizov's goal, his 17th, extended his point streak to four games, and he has 15 points over his last eight games.

Just 1:18 later, Chicago recaptured the lead on Henrik Borgstrom's second goal of the game – this one a puck he jammed at that eventually rolled behind goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

Then, with 2:04 to go in the third, Kevin Fiala delivered the latest equalizer when he scored the Wild's league-leading 13th goal at 6-on-5. Fiala is now on a season-high eight-game point streak. Jordan Greenway and Alex Goligoski assisted on that goal and Foligno's game-winner in overtime.

Before that, Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen, who replaced Marc-Andre Fleury halfway through that 5-1 drubbing the previous night, stymied the Wild. He totaled 40 saves.

Unlike Round 1 when the Wild capitalized early and often, Chicago had the eager start and that pressure eventually ended up in the back of the Wild's net.

Kahkonen made a clutch stop on Borgstrom after he scooped up a Ryan Hartman turnover, but later in the shift Borgstrom tipped in an Erik Gustafsson point shot to open the scoring 9:51 into the first period.

The NHL reviewed the play to see if Borgstrom used a high stick to redirect the puck, but video confirmed a good goal.

That Blackhawks lead doubled with 2:53 left in the first when Alex DeBrincat's one-timer from the left circle sailed in during Chicago's only power play of the evening.

Gustafsson was whistled for tripping in the last minute of the period, and the Wild converted just seven seconds later when Joel Eriksson Ek, posted up in front of the net, pounced on a Zuccarello rebound at 19:30 for his team-leading seventh goal on the power play. This was Eriksson Ek's second game back in action after being sidelined with an upper-body injury suffered Dec.20 at Dallas.

With an assist on the play, Zuccarello extended his point streak to a career-high eight games, a span in which he's racked up 14 points. Zuccarello has multiple points in four straight games for the first time in his career.

Captain Jared Spurgeon also factored into the goal in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with a lower-body injury, his first of two assists.

Not only did that last-minute goal slice the Wild's deficit in half, but it also seemed to galvanize the team.

In the second, the Wild dominated possession, outshooting the Blackhawks 20-9, but couldn't send a puck behind Lankinen. He and his Chicago teammates also fended off two power plays but that wasn't the case in the third period. The Wild ended up going 2-for-5.

Kahkonen finished with 33 saves in what could be his last start before No.1 Cam Talbot returns from injury.