Mitchell Weeks made 37 saves, Lukas Reichel had four assists and the Blackhawks beat the Wild 5-0 in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Sunday in Chicago.
Thomas Milic stopped 36 shots for the Wild, giving up three first-period goals. Cole Guttman scored 2 minutes, 59 seconds into the game, and Ethan Del Mastro and Michal Teply also scored before the period was over.
The Wild prospects beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday. Wild training camp begins Thursday.
- The Gophers women's tennis team completed the three-day Gopher Invitational at Baseline Tennis Center with a 22-0 singles record and 16-6 in doubles. The tournament also included Marquette, North Dakota, South Dakota, Northern Iowa and St. Thomas.