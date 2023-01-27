GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice and assisted on the overtime goal for his third three-point game of the season.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger capitalized in overtime to send the Wild's three-game losing streak.
3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender picked up 28 saves.
By the numbers
1 Goal by the Wild at 5-on-5, the first time that's happened in three games.
3 Successful penalty kills by the Wild.
4 Fights, including three in the first period.