GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice and assisted on the overtime goal for his third three-point game of the season.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger capitalized in overtime to send the Wild's three-game losing streak.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender picked up 28 saves.

By the numbers

1 Goal by the Wild at 5-on-5, the first time that's happened in three games.

3 Successful penalty kills by the Wild.

4 Fights, including three in the first period.