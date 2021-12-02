STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice during a three-point performance.
2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center had a goal and two assists amid a game-high 10 shots on net.
3. Alex Goligoski, Wild: The defenseman assisted on two goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, the first of his career.
5 Consecutive victories for the Wild, the team's longest win streak of the season.
13 Games this season in which the Wild has scored at least four goals.