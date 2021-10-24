Star Tribune's three stars
1. Connor Ingram, Predators: The goaltender made 33 saves in his NHL debut.
2. Roman Josi, Predators: The captain finished with four points, including a goal.
3. Ryan Johansen, Predators: The center had two goals in the first period, including the eventual game-winner.
By the numbers
1 Assists by Wild rookie Brandon Duhaime, the first of his NHL career.
2 Power-play goals by the Predators on four shots in the first period.
2 Goals by the Wild's fourth line.
SARAH MCLELLAN