Star Tribune's three stars

1. Connor Ingram, Predators: The goaltender made 33 saves in his NHL debut.

2. Roman Josi, Predators: The captain finished with four points, including a goal.

3. Ryan Johansen, Predators: The center had two goals in the first period, including the eventual game-winner.

By the numbers

1 Assists by Wild rookie Brandon Duhaime, the first of his NHL career.

2 Power-play goals by the Predators on four shots in the first period.

2 Goals by the Wild's fourth line.

SARAH MCLELLAN